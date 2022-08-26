Healthcare Pros
Memorial service scheduled for George Wythe High School principal

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The principal of George Wythe High School, Riddick Parker, has died.

“Mr. Parker gave his FULL heart and soul to the students of Wythe and will be dearly missed,” Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras said in a social media post on Aug. 19.

Kamras said that Parker died unexpectedly while bicycling.

Parker was a former NFL football player and played with the New England Patriots during the 2001 Super Bowl season.

Mental health services have already started and will continue Monday at George Wythe from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“The next few days are going to be difficult for everyone, but I know the Bulldogs will rally together and push on – as Principal Parker would want them to do,” Kamras said last week.

Parker’s memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28 at Greenville Elementary School in Emporia.

