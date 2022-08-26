Friday Forecast: Summer heat but not much of a rain chance

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Isolated storms are possible both today and tomorrow. Most neighborhoods staying dry through the weekend

Friday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon and evening. Highs near 90. (PM Rain Chance: 10%)

Saturday: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms in the afternoon and evening, especially east of I-95. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Sunday: Partly sunny and humid. Lows near 70, highs near 90.

Monday: Partly sunny and hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and hot with a stray shower or storm. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs near 90. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Thursday: Partly sunny and not quite as hot. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low to mid 80s.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.