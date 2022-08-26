Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Friday Forecast: Summer heat but not much of a rain chance

Widely Isolated storms today and tomorrow but most stay dry.
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 3:52 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Isolated storms are possible both today and tomorrow. Most neighborhoods staying dry through the weekend

Friday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon and evening. Highs near 90. (PM Rain Chance: 10%)

Saturday: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms in the afternoon and evening, especially east of I-95. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Sunday: Partly sunny and humid. Lows near 70, highs near 90.

Monday: Partly sunny and hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and hot with a stray shower or storm. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs near 90. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Thursday: Partly sunny and not quite as hot. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low to mid 80s.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Groome was once a long-time customer of the Short Pump Wegman’s and says she simply...
Woman works to clear record after being acquitted of stealing from Wegman’s self-checkout
The sheriff’s office says it received an anonymous tip that upper-classmen on the football team...
Mechanicsville High School suspends football program amid hazing allegations
Lake Adventures is planning to construct a mixed-use development at the intersection of Genito...
Tax break approved for ‘The Lake’ project in Chesterfield
Earl Harris Burnette was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 24.
Mechanicsville man faces multiple child porn charges
Virginia Employment Commission gives update on unemployment and Lost Wages Assistance
VEC recovers nearly $83.5 million in overpaid pandemic benefits

Latest News

Hotter than normal
Forecast: A little hotter than normal, not much rain in sight
Forecast: Isolated storms into the start of the weekend
Thursday Forecast: A little hotter than normal, not much rain in sight
Thursday Forecast: A little hotter than normal, not much rain in sight
Thursday Forecast: A little hotter than normal, not much rain in sight
Thursday Forecast: A little hotter than normal, not much rain in sight