Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

27-year-old dies in Charles City two-vehicle crash

Shortly after 1:00 a.m., Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the...
Shortly after 1:00 a.m., Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Roxbury Road (Rt. 106) and Wayside Road (Rt. 607).(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A woman is dead after a crash early Tuesday morning in Charles City County.

Shortly after 1:00 a.m., Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Roxbury Road (Rt. 106) and Wayside Road (Rt. 607).

Investigators determined a 2010 Ford Focus was traveling west on Wayside Road when it failed to stop at the stop sign. The driver of the Focus then hit a 2002 Ford Explorer in the passenger side that was heading north on Roxbury Road.

The impact of the crash caused the Explorer to overturn.

The driver of the Explorer, 27-year-old Abbigail Catherine Breeding, Hopewell, Va. died at the scene. VSP says Breeding was not wearing her seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver of the Focus was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and was wearing a seatbelt. VSP says charges are pending.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Groome was once a long-time customer of the Short Pump Wegman’s and says she simply...
Woman works to clear record after being acquitted of stealing from Wegman’s self-checkout
The sheriff’s office says it received an anonymous tip that upper-classmen on the football team...
Mechanicsville High School suspends football program amid hazing allegations
Lake Adventures is planning to construct a mixed-use development at the intersection of Genito...
Tax break approved for ‘The Lake’ project in Chesterfield
Earl Harris Burnette was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 24.
Mechanicsville man faces multiple child porn charges
Virginia Employment Commission gives update on unemployment and Lost Wages Assistance
VEC recovers nearly $83.5 million in overpaid pandemic benefits

Latest News

The clock is ticking, and many area school divisions are scrambling to find enough teachers....
News to Know for Aug. 26: Mechanicsville High School; Perdue tenders; Teacher vacancies
The 111th annual Chesterfield County Fair kicks off at 5 p.m. and runs until Sept. 3.
111th annual Chesterfield County Fair kicks off Friday
Washington Commanders rally in Richmond
Washington Commanders rally in Richmond
USDA issues health alert for Perdue chicken tenders
USDA issues health alert for Perdue chicken tenders