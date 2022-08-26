27-year-old dies in Charles City two-vehicle crash

CHARLES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A woman is dead after a crash early Tuesday morning in Charles City County.

Shortly after 1:00 a.m., Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Roxbury Road (Rt. 106) and Wayside Road (Rt. 607).

Investigators determined a 2010 Ford Focus was traveling west on Wayside Road when it failed to stop at the stop sign. The driver of the Focus then hit a 2002 Ford Explorer in the passenger side that was heading north on Roxbury Road.

The impact of the crash caused the Explorer to overturn.

The driver of the Explorer, 27-year-old Abbigail Catherine Breeding, Hopewell, Va. died at the scene. VSP says Breeding was not wearing her seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver of the Focus was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and was wearing a seatbelt. VSP says charges are pending.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.