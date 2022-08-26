23-year-old killed after car overturns, strikes trees in Henrico County
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Henrico early Wednesday morning.
At 1:20 a.m., Virginia State Police responded to a crash on the ramp to I-64 east from I-295 northbound, Exit 53 in Henrico County.
VSP says a 2019 Honda Civic took the exit ramp and ran off the left side of the road, lost control, overturned, and struck trees.
The driver 23-year-old Robert William Scott of Hopewell, Va. was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers say Scott was not wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation.
