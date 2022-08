RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A popular fair is returning to Chesterfield this Friday!

The 111th annual Chesterfield County Fair kicks off at 5 p.m. and runs until Sept. 3.

There will be rides, games, food, pig races, live music, comedy shows, and more.

To see a full list of all the events, click here.

