‘We’re there to serve our residents’: Richmond Fire reimagines hiring process to bring in more recruits

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Inside Fire Station 17 along Semmes Avenue, Captain Michael Wilkins shares his passion to be a firefighter alongside his teammates.

When Wilkins was a young child, his father inspired him to follow this career path.

“My dad was employed here as a firefighter,” Wilkins said. “I always wanted to do this.”

Years later, Wilkins is sharing his passion for the career with those who have interest in working for the fire department.

“You create a bond. Everyone’s different. We all learn from one another,” he said. “It’s almost like a team sport. You don’t accomplish anything alone here. You work in a group of four, sometimes two, but all tasks are accomplished as a team.”

Wilkins is hoping others will join Richmond Fire as the department looks to hire more recruits.

“We want you ultimately to get from the classroom out in the field,” said Korita Brown Jones, deputy director of administration for the Richmond Fire Department.

To do so, the Richmond Fire Department is shortening its hiring process from nine to 12 months down to three to five months.

“We’re working through leveraging those technologies we had during COVID-19 to get that information, get assessments completed earlier, faster, more convenient for applicants,” said Jones.

Jones adds these steps are all part of a plan to help them be more inclusive in their efforts while casting a wider net in their applicant pool.

“For example, the online assessment for that initial test, maybe we use an online interview system for the interview so you don’t have to fly from California to interview for a firefighter job,” she said.

In addition to this, the starting salary for firefighters also went up as part of a budget passed by Richmond City Council. Under this plan, a fire recruit’s salary went up from $43,000 to $49,900. Once a recruit graduates from the academy, their salary will go up roughly $2,000 to a total amount of $51,913.

Richmond Fire said 421 positions in their department are funded through the city’s budget. At the moment, Richmond Fire said 411 of those positions are filled, including 28 recruits who are going through the recruit academy and are expected to graduate on Oct. 21.

In addition, Richmond Fire adds they are reducing the length of the Recruit Academy with the goal of getting firefighters on the streets of Richmond sooner. However, the department adds this will not impact the quality or amount of training they will receive, just when and how they complete some of it.

It’s a career Captain Wilkins said comes down to their mission to help their neighbors in need.

“Sometimes when they call 911, it’s probably the worst day of their life, so we’re there to serve our residents and make it better,” he said.

