Virginia Union, minority Chambers receive donation from SI Sportsbook

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Several minority Chambers of Commerce and one of Richmond’s historically black universities received tens of thousands of dollars on Thursday.

The donations came from Sports Illustrated Sportsbook (SI Sportsbook), one of the companies approved to offer legal online sports betting in Virginia.

The donations were:

$50,000 to the Virginia Hispanic Chamber

$50,000 to the Virginia Asian Chamber

$50,000 to the Metropolitan Business League

$25,000 to Virginia Union University

Hampton University received $25,000 on Wednesday.

“The legislature set goals in statute that operators who demonstrated good faith efforts to support historically black colleges and universities and minority businesses would receive preferred status for the issuance of a permit,” said Virginia Lottery Executive Director Kelly Gee. “SI Sportsbook has stepped up to the task in fulfilling this commitment. We hope that it will inspire others to contribute.”

