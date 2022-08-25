Healthcare Pros
TSA prevents Williamsburg man from carrying loaded gun onto Richmond flight

This handgun was detected by TSA officers in a traveler’s carry-on bag at Richmond...
This handgun was detected by TSA officers in a traveler’s carry-on bag at Richmond International Airport on Aug. 24.(TSA photo)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Transportation Security Administration officers caught a Virginia man with a loaded handgun at Richmond International Airport on Wednesday.

The Williamsburg man was issued a summons by police after TSA officers found the 9mm handgun loaded with 12 bullets in his carry-on bag.

“Guns and airports don’t mix, and travelers should certainly know not to pack their guns in their carry-on bags,” said Robin “Chuck” Burke, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport.

TSA officials say this is the 13th gun caught at a RIC checkpoint this year.

