TSA prevents Williamsburg man from carrying loaded gun onto Richmond flight

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Transportation Security Administration officers caught a Virginia man with a loaded handgun at Richmond International Airport on Wednesday.

The Williamsburg man was issued a summons by police after TSA officers found the 9mm handgun loaded with 12 bullets in his carry-on bag.

“Guns and airports don’t mix, and travelers should certainly know not to pack their guns in their carry-on bags,” said Robin “Chuck” Burke, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport.

TSA officials say this is the 13th gun caught at a RIC checkpoint this year.

