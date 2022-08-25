Trial begins for one of the men charged in 2011 murder of ODU student

NORFOLK, Va. (WWBT) - A trial more than 10 years in the making is now underway in Norfolk.

According to WVEC, the case is against Javon Doyle. Doyle is one of the men charged in the shooting death of Old Dominion student Chris Cummings.

Cummings was found shot to death behind the front door of his apartment on June 10, 2011. He was the nephew of late Maryland congressman Elijah Cummings.

WVEC reports that Doyle was one of four people arrested in the case last year, and faces several charges in connection to the death of Cummings and the attempted murder of Cummings’ roommate Jake Carey.

Doyle’s trial is expected to last four days.

Rashad Dooley is awaiting his trial for a murder charge. The other men arrested last year, Kwaume Edwards and Ahmad Watson, had their charges dismissed.

