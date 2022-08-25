Thursday Forecast: A little hotter than normal, not much rain in sight

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Rain chances unimpressive for the next week with seasonable heat and humidity into the weekend.

Thursday: Partly sunny and slightly more humid with a spotty shower or storm possible in the afternoon and evening. Highs near 90. (PM Rain Chance: 10%)

Friday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon and evening. Lows near 70, highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

Saturday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower and storm in the afternoon and evening, especially east of I-95. Lows in the low 70s, highs near 90. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Sunday: Partly sunny and humid with an isolated storm possible. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Monday: Partly sunny and hot. Lows near 70, highs near 90.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and hot with a stray shower or storm. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a chance of a few showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs near 90. (Rain Chance: 30%)

**FIRST ALERT: Signs of a cold front NEXT Thursday (Sep. 1) that could bring showers plus a cooldown**

