Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

State police trooper injured in crash on Route 60

Trooper G.D. Martin was treated for non-life-threatening injuries after a crash on Wednesday,...
Trooper G.D. Martin was treated for non-life-threatening injuries after a crash on Wednesday, Aug. 24.(Photo: Virginia State Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUMBERLAND, Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia State Police trooper suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a crash on Route 60 on Wednesday afternoon.

Trooper G.D. Martin was traveling on Route 60 and slowing to make a right turn into a gravel lot just east of Route 654 around 4:30 p.m.

“There was a Dodge pickup truck immediately behind the Trooper’s Ford Taurus and a 2003 Nissan Frontier traveling behind the Dodge,” state police said in a news release on Thursday. “As the trooper began making the right turn, the Dodge pickup slowed down. But, the Nissan was traveling too fast and drove onto the right shoulder to avoid striking the Dodge. The Nissan then ran into the back of the Trooper’s Taurus.”

Martin was transported to Chippenham Hospital where he was treated for his injuries and released.

The driver of the Nissan, Randolfo W. Santos, of North Chesterfield, was not injured in the crash. He was charged with driving without a license, reckless driving and for improper passing on a shoulder.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Midlothian Turnpike between Watkins Centre Parkway and Old Hundred Road will remain closed as...
Driver killed in Midlothian Turnpike crash identified
The sheriff’s office says it received an anonymous tip that upper-classmen on the football team...
Mechanicsville High School suspends football program amid hazing allegations
Trevon Vanzant
Chesterfield man charged with murder of 19-year-old mother
Teen shot and killed while playing with gun in DeKalb County.
Police: Teen charged after shooting, killing twin brother while playing with gun
Lake Adventures is planning to construct a mixed-use development at the intersection of Genito...
Tax break approved for ‘The Lake’ project in Chesterfield

Latest News

Earl Harris Burnette was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 24.
Mechanicsville man faces multiple child porn charges
Darren Thornton is accused of lying when registering for the sex offender registry.
Ex-school counselor charged with lying on sex offender list
Student debt
Following the extension of student loan moratorium, expert says to plan ahead for upcoming payments
Plan a trip to the library for an evening or weekend adventure.
5 tips for children to keep learning outside the classroom