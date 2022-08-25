State police trooper injured in crash on Route 60

CUMBERLAND, Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia State Police trooper suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a crash on Route 60 on Wednesday afternoon.

Trooper G.D. Martin was traveling on Route 60 and slowing to make a right turn into a gravel lot just east of Route 654 around 4:30 p.m.

“There was a Dodge pickup truck immediately behind the Trooper’s Ford Taurus and a 2003 Nissan Frontier traveling behind the Dodge,” state police said in a news release on Thursday. “As the trooper began making the right turn, the Dodge pickup slowed down. But, the Nissan was traveling too fast and drove onto the right shoulder to avoid striking the Dodge. The Nissan then ran into the back of the Trooper’s Taurus.”

Martin was transported to Chippenham Hospital where he was treated for his injuries and released.

The driver of the Nissan, Randolfo W. Santos, of North Chesterfield, was not injured in the crash. He was charged with driving without a license, reckless driving and for improper passing on a shoulder.

The crash remains under investigation.

