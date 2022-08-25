Senior Alert issued as part of search for 71-year-old man

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert on behalf of the Albemarle County Police Department.

Police are searching for Ronnie Wolford, 71. He is white, 5′6″ and 110 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair, according to police. He was last reported seen August 24 at 5 p.m. on Monocan Trail Road in Covesville. He may have been wearing a camouflage baseball hat and black motorcycle boots, and walks with a cane. He may be driving a gray 2016 Nissan Frontier pickup with Virginia license plate number ULD3555.

Police say Wolford suffers from a cognitive impairment that makes the disappearance pose a credible threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Albemarle County Police dispatch at 434-296-5807.

