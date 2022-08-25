Healthcare Pros
Mechanicsville man faces multiple child porn charges

Earl Harris Burnette was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 24.
Earl Harris Burnette was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 24.(Photo: Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A Mechanicsville man was arrested Wednesday and charged with multiple sex offenses.

The Hanover Sheriff’s Office says Earl Harris Burnette, 61, faces charges of:

  • Forcible sodomy
  • Aggravated sexual battery (two counts)
  • Possession of child pornography (three counts)
  • Production of child pornography (four counts)

He was transported to Pamunkey Regional Jail and held without bond.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140.

