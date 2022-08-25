Ex-school counselor charged with lying on sex offender list

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A former counselor at a northern Virginia middle school has been charged with providing false information to the state’s sex offender registry. Virginia State Police say they arrested 50-year-old Darren Thornton on Thursday in Richmond.

Thornton’s tenure as a counselor at Glasgow Middle School in Fairfax County has prompted multiple investigations to understand how he kept his job for more than 18 months despite his arrest on charges of soliciting prostitution from a minor.

On Thursday, Virginia State Police said Thornton also lied to state police during his registration process as a sex offender. His profile incorrectly described him as self-employed.

