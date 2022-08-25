Healthcare Pros
Ex-school counselor charged with lying on sex offender list

Darren Thornton is accused of lying when registering for the sex offender registry.
Darren Thornton is accused of lying when registering for the sex offender registry.(Photo: Virginia Sex Offender and Crimes Against Minors Registry)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A former counselor at a northern Virginia middle school has been charged with providing false information to the state’s sex offender registry. Virginia State Police say they arrested 50-year-old Darren Thornton on Thursday in Richmond.

Chesterfield Police: Effort to alert school about counselor’s arrest was unsuccessful

Thornton’s tenure as a counselor at Glasgow Middle School in Fairfax County has prompted multiple investigations to understand how he kept his job for more than 18 months despite his arrest on charges of soliciting prostitution from a minor.

On Thursday, Virginia State Police said Thornton also lied to state police during his registration process as a sex offender. His profile incorrectly described him as self-employed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

