5 tips for children to keep learning outside the classroom

Plan a trip to the library for an evening or weekend adventure.
Plan a trip to the library for an evening or weekend adventure.
By Sarah Bloom
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Whether your child is already back in school or returning soon, there are easy ways to keep them learning outside the classroom.

Parents can help children learn some life skills that will also keep their brains sharp. A mother-owned business called Cut the Fiscal Fat broke down five easy ideas for families.

1. Grab a library card. It’s free and you can enjoy a trip as a family. The library is full of adventure. You can read all sorts of stories, but you can also check out how-to books and travel books. You can also check out audio books.

2. Let kids help you grocery shop. It will take longer, but they can learn about budgets. Prepare a list of what they’ll need and make sure not to forget anything. This is also a great time to talk about a “want” versus a “need.”

3. Look for coupons. Create an activity on a budget. Give your kids a price cap and let them plan the activity. This forces them to research options and come up with an itinerary that fits the budget.

4. Plan a free trip. This one’s a hard one, but is a good challenge and a good life lesson. Have your kid plan a day that costs nothing. It helps teach your kids that travel isn’t free.

5. Give your kids a trip allowance. If you already have a vacation planned, you can give your child a lump sum. Talk about how much money they have, how to keep track of it, and how balances work. It incentivizes budgeting and also encourages math and money sense.

