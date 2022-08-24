Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Jill Biden has ‘rebound’ COVID-19 case; president remains negative

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., Wednesday,...
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. The White House said first lady Jill Biden is experiencing a COVID-19 “rebound” case, while President Joe Biden is still testing negative.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 again in an apparent “rebound” case, after she initially tested negative for the virus over the weekend.

President Joe Biden, who spent three days with his wife at their Rehoboth Beach, Del. vacation home, continues to test negative, the White House said. He also suffered a rebound case earlier this month after an initial recovery from the virus.

Jill Biden first tested positive for the virus on Aug. 15, when she and her husband were vacationing in Kiawah Island, S.C. She isolated in the beach town until she received two negative tests and was cleared to meet the president in Delaware on Sunday.

Biden’s deputy communications director Kelsey Donohue said she “has experienced no reemergence of symptoms, and will remain in Delaware where she has reinitiated isolation procedures.” She added: “The White House Medical Unit has conducted contact tracing, and close contacts have been notified.”

Jill Biden, 71, like her husband, has been twice-vaccinated and twice-boosted with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. She had been prescribed the antiviral drug Paxlovid, which has proven to be highly effective at preventing serious disease and death among those at highest risk from COVID-19, but a minority of those prescribed the drug have experienced a rebound case of the virus a few days after their initial recovery.

The White House said the president was considered a close contact and would wear a mask “for 10 days when indoors and in close proximity to others” in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance. The White House will also increase the frequency of his COVID-19 testing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Midlothian Turnpike between Watkins Centre Parkway and Old Hundred Road will remain closed as...
Driver killed in Midlothian Turnpike crash identified
John Attia, 33 of Richmond, was arrested and charged with burglary on Tuesday after police...
Police charge man suspected of attempting to enter homes in Fan neighborhood
Chesterfield BB gun suspect shooting at Chester resident Jacqueline Bird's front door.
Police: Teen who shot BB gun at several front doors in Chesterfield comes forward
Teen shot and killed while playing with gun in DeKalb County.
Police: Teen charged after shooting, killing twin brother while playing with gun
Police said these photos were capture on doorbell cameras.
Richmond Police looking for man attempting to enter homes in Fan neighborhood

Latest News

The Twitter application is seen on a digital device on April 25, 2022, in San Diego.
SEC regulators question Twitter on method of calculating fake accounts
Only the Great Value Walnut Chopped 4oz. pouches with UPC 78742201344, Lot #29329 are impacted....
Chopped walnut pouches recalled for containing the wrong kind of nuts
FILE - Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson stands on the sideline during the...
Hall of Fame Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson dies at 87
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Biden announces nearly $3B in new military aid for Ukraine