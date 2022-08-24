Wednesday Forecast: Seasonable Summer pattern without much rain
Humidity climbs plus some isolated storms but nothing widespread
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Rain chances unimpressive for the next week with increasing heat and humidity heading into the weekend.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny and slightly humid. Highs in the upper 80s.
Thursday: Partly sunny and muggy. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 90s
Friday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon and evening. Lows near 70, highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Lows near 70, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
Sunday: Partly sunny and humid with an isolated storm possible. Lows near 70, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
Monday: Partly sunny and hot. A stray shower or storm possible. Lows near 70, highs near 90. (Rain Chance: 20%)
Tuesday: Partly sunny and hot with a chance of a stray shower or storm. Lows near 70, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
**FIRST ALERT: Signs of a strong cold front NEXT Thursday (Sep. 1) that could bring showers plus a big cooldown**
