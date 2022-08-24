Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Wednesday Forecast: Seasonable Summer pattern without much rain

Humidity climbs plus some isolated storms but nothing widespread
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:00 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Rain chances unimpressive for the next week with increasing heat and humidity heading into the weekend.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny and slightly humid. Highs in the upper 80s.

Thursday: Partly sunny and muggy. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 90s

Friday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon and evening. Lows near 70, highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Lows near 70, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Sunday: Partly sunny and humid with an isolated storm possible. Lows near 70, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Monday: Partly sunny and hot. A stray shower or storm possible. Lows near 70, highs near 90. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny and hot with a chance of a stray shower or storm. Lows near 70, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

**FIRST ALERT: Signs of a strong cold front NEXT Thursday (Sep. 1) that could bring showers plus a big cooldown**

