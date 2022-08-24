A Virginia skill-game company has sued convenience stores nearly 150 times

Queen of Virginia, one of the main skill-game companies operating in the state, has long characterized its enterprise as a way to let small business owners get a piece of the new moneymaking opportunities that have come with Virginia’s newly relaxed approach to gambling.

By agreeing to host the company’s slots-like machines, convenience stores and restaurants would get a share of the profits, an opportunity many business owners have said helped them get through the pandemic. But those deals don’t always end on friendly terms.

A Virginia Mercury review of state court records found Queen of Virginia has filed nearly 150 breach-of-contract lawsuits against convenience store owners who agreed to host the company’s video games.

In dozens of nearly identical lawsuits reviewed by the Mercury, Queen of Virginia claims a store owes tens of thousands in damages for removing Queen machines and/or replacing them with similar games from a competitor. Court records show Queen of Virginia contracts include a broad non-competition clause that gives the company exclusive rights to have its games at a particular store.

“Like most companies, we vigorously defend our contractual terms,” said Michael Barley, a spokesman for Georgia-based Pace-O-Matic, Queen of Virginia’s parent company. One of the most preeminent skill-game companies, Pace-O-Matic has made more than $820,000 in political donations to both parties in Virginia, according to the Virginia Public Access Project, including six-figure support for both Gov. Glenn Youngkin and former Gov. Terry McAuliffe.

READ MORE ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM

NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy. (Virginia Mercury)

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.