Virginia-based drone company expanding, promising 655 jobs

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A Virginia-headquartered drone technology services company is expanding its operations in the state, a move expected to create 655 new jobs.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin and other officials made the announcement Wednesday at a news conference outside the executive mansion. Youngkin says DroneUp LLC will invest $7 million to expand its Virginia Beach headquarters, creating 510 new jobs.

The company will also invest $20.2 million to establish a new testing, training, and research and development center for drone operators at Richard Bland College in Dinwiddie County south of Richmond. That project is expected to create 145 new jobs.

