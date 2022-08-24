Healthcare Pros
Virginia-based drone company expanding, promising 655 jobs

By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A Virginia-headquartered drone technology services company is expanding its operations in the state, a move expected to create 655 new jobs.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin and other officials made the announcement Wednesday at a news conference outside the executive mansion. Youngkin says DroneUp LLC will invest $7 million to expand its Virginia Beach headquarters, creating 510 new jobs.

The company will also invest $20.2 million to establish a new testing, training, and research and development center for drone operators at Richard Bland College in Dinwiddie County south of Richmond. That project is expected to create 145 new jobs.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

