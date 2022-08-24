Trial date set for teen accused of killing Lucia Bremer

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Dylan Williams, the teen charged with killing 13-year-old Lucia Bremer, is scheduled to go on trial early next year.

During William’s status hearing on Wednesday, a Henrico Circuit Court judge scheduled a three-day trial starting on Jan. 30, 2023.

Back in June, the prosecution and defense agreed to allow Williams to delay the trial, so Williams could undergo a neuropsychological evaluation.

Legal analyst Steve Benjamin says the psych evaluation is permissible due to a new state law passed last year. It allows evidence of a defendant’s mental condition at the time of a crime to be admissible in court.

In December, the decision was made to try Williams as an adult, though he is currently being held at the Henrico Juvenile Detention Center.

Bremer was killed in March 2021 after she and a friend walked into the neighborhood near Godwin High School.

