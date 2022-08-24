Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Special delivery: Woman gets chance to recognize outstanding mail carrier

Neither snow, nor rain, nor 90-degree Virginia heat and humidity can stop Darryl Greene from doing his job.
By Anthony Antoine
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - USPS mail carrier Darryl Greene is just about ready to get his day started.

After a few final preps in his delivery van, he’s on his way.

Neither snow, nor rain, nor 90-degree Virginia heat and humidity can stop him from doing his job.

“Actually, the hardest part is the most enjoyable part. I like being out in the elements. I get to interact with other people,” said Greene.

For 40 years, he has taken great pride in delivering the mail with a smile.

Shirley Duffer says she’s one of the lucky ones to have him as her mailman.

“He’s one of the best young men I have ever seen, and that includes my grandsons,” Duffer said. “He’s always friendly, and he’s just one of those people that you remember.”

The pair met at the cluster of mailboxes at the front of Duffer’s complex.

Two and a half years ago, Greene took over the route and saw Duffer struggling to get to the mailbox.

“I walk with a walker, and I’ve just started wearing a knee brace. So it is hard for me to get around,” she said.

Greene says he wasn’t going to stand by and let that happen. They came up with a system where he could personally deliver her mail whether she’s home or not.

It made all the difference and their relationship has blossomed ever since.

“I actually call her mom,” said Greene.

“He’s tall and here I am down here, but I hug him anyway,” said Duffer, who nominated Greene for the NBC 12 Acts of Kindness.

With the help of his boss, we managed to coordinate a special delivery.

“I was kind of concerned because I didn’t know whether something had happened to her. So my heart was kind of pounding all the way here,” said Greene.

Little did he know, the surprise of a lifetime was on the way. After a few kind words and of course a hug, Duffer was able to give Greene a small token of her appreciation - $300 in cash and a $50 gift card to Mexico restaurant.

A few neighbors even came over to celebrate him as well.

“It’s just an awesome privilege to be of help, to know that you matter to someone and that they matter to you,” said Greene.

It was a moment that made him think of someone he will always keep close to his heart.

“I’m actually thinking about my mom in particular right now. I know that if she was here she would be so proud of this moment,” said Greene.

Duffer has never spoken to Greene about his mother, but she says, " I can only imagine because I think he must have had a wonderful mother.”

Greene says this entire experience reminded him of one of his mother’s favorite Bible verses, which comes from the book of Acts: “There is more happiness in giving than there is in receiving.”

So when you give of yourself, your time, your efforts to people, it creates an emotional attachment.

Two strangers, who met by random circumstance, have now signed and sealed their friendship with love.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Midlothian Turnpike between Watkins Centre Parkway and Old Hundred Road will remain closed as...
1 dead, 1 injured in crash on Midlothian Turnpike
A witness says the driver was able to crawl out of the vehicle safely.
Crash involving log truck shuts down portion of Powhite Parkway for 9 hours
Chesterfield BB gun suspect shooting at Chester resident Jacqueline Bird's front door.
Police: Teen who shot BB gun at several front doors in Chesterfield comes forward
Three people were taken to nearby hospitals for a suspected drug overdose.
Suspected mass overdose in Chesterfield sends three to hospital
With two-thirds of all Richmond Public School students failing in history, science and writing,...
Richmond mayor says terminating school superintendent would be catastrophic for division

Latest News

The nationwide study is in its third trial phase. Doctors all over the country are looking for...
Study launched to determine efficacy of mRNA flu vaccine
John Attia, 33 of Richmond, was arrested and charged with burglary on Tuesday after police...
Police charge man suspected of attempting to enter homes in Fan neighborhood
RPS teachers and principals prepare for return of students Monday
RPS teachers and principals prepare for return of students Monday
Study to determine effectiveness of MRNA flu vaccine
Study to determine effectiveness of MRNA flu vaccine