RPS board calls emergency meeting after low SOL scores

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tuesday night’s meeting started off with superintendent Jason Karmas saying state-wide SOL scores are down in every subject and are a result of the once-in-a-century disruptions caused by the pandemic.

He went on to say while RPS saw declines in every subject, the division outperformed the state in subjects like math.

When it comes to different subgroups of students Black, white, Hispanic and students with disabilities.

“We need to be even more creative even more strategic and be even more bolder while we advocate for additional resources,” Kamras said. “Toward that and as the board and I have discussed I’m looking forward to presenting my innovation and acceleration plan in response to our data in October.”

Kamras also explained while its important to look at SOL scores, it’s also important to look at the growth assessment given last fall by the Department of Education and how it stacks up to spring SOL scores. Data shows there has been growth in subjects like reading and in math.

“Now we’ve heard about the scores and I don’t accept them and there’s no way to spin it they’re not good. I’d like to make a motion for a couple of items,” school board member Kenya Gibson said.

Gibson motioned for the division’s curriculum to be internally developed by the end of this upcoming school year and phase out bought curriculums. She later explained she’s heard from teachers who have gone through so much change in recent years and are concerned with the curriculum.

But Karmas says a change like that would be one of the most tectonic the division could face.

“But to argue that this is a response to too much change quite frankly does not pass basic common sense,” Kamras said.

