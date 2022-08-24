Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

RPS board calls emergency meeting after low SOL scores

The school board held an emergency meeting after spring SOL scores dropped from the previous...
The school board held an emergency meeting after spring SOL scores dropped from the previous years.(wwbt)
By John Hood
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tuesday night’s meeting started off with superintendent Jason Karmas saying state-wide SOL scores are down in every subject and are a result of the once-in-a-century disruptions caused by the pandemic.

He went on to say while RPS saw declines in every subject, the division outperformed the state in subjects like math.

When it comes to different subgroups of students Black, white, Hispanic and students with disabilities.

“We need to be even more creative even more strategic and be even more bolder while we advocate for additional resources,” Kamras said. “Toward that and as the board and I have discussed I’m looking forward to presenting my innovation and acceleration plan in response to our data in October.”

Kamras also explained while its important to look at SOL scores, it’s also important to look at the growth assessment given last fall by the Department of Education and how it stacks up to spring SOL scores. Data shows there has been growth in subjects like reading and in math.

“Now we’ve heard about the scores and I don’t accept them and there’s no way to spin it they’re not good. I’d like to make a motion for a couple of items,” school board member Kenya Gibson said.

Gibson motioned for the division’s curriculum to be internally developed by the end of this upcoming school year and phase out bought curriculums. She later explained she’s heard from teachers who have gone through so much change in recent years and are concerned with the curriculum.

But Karmas says a change like that would be one of the most tectonic the division could face.

“But to argue that this is a response to too much change quite frankly does not pass basic common sense,” Kamras said.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Midlothian Turnpike between Watkins Centre Parkway and Old Hundred Road will remain closed as...
1 dead, 1 injured in crash on Midlothian Turnpike
A witness says the driver was able to crawl out of the vehicle safely.
Crash involving log truck shuts down portion of Powhite Parkway for 9 hours
Chesterfield BB gun suspect shooting at Chester resident Jacqueline Bird's front door.
Police: Teen who shot BB gun at several front doors in Chesterfield comes forward
Three people were taken to nearby hospitals for a suspected drug overdose.
Suspected mass overdose in Chesterfield sends three to hospital
With two-thirds of all Richmond Public School students failing in history, science and writing,...
Richmond mayor says terminating school superintendent would be catastrophic for division

Latest News

SOL scores for RPS were very low which caused an emergency school board meeting to be called.
RPS board calls emergency meeting to address SOL scores
Backpack Supply Drive making a difference
Positive impacts of Ultimate Backpack Supply Drive on full display at Woodville Elementary
The nationwide study is in its third trial phase. Doctors all over the country are looking for...
Study launched to determine efficacy of mRNA flu vaccine
Darryl Greene came up with a solution to personally deliver the mail to Shirley Greene.
Special delivery: Woman gets chance to recognize outstanding mail carrier