Rescheduled Moonlight Ride set for Aug. 26

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Credit Union Moonlight Ride is coming to Bryan Park on Friday, Aug. 26.

The event, which was postponed earlier this month due to severe storms, will feature an open course between 6 and 10 p.m.

“This means you can start whenever you prefer and ride the loop as many times as you’d like during that time frame,” Sports Backers said on its website.

A Party Zone will be open throughout the event, which features a medal station, games, vendors, beer, ice cream and more.

Bryan Park will close at 4 p.m. to allow for setup and will reopen Saturday morning, according to Richmond’s Parks & Recreation Department.

