Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Police search for suspects in Short Pump grand larcenies

Police say thousands of dollars worth of merchandise was stolen in both incidents.
Police say thousands of dollars worth of merchandise was stolen in both incidents.(Henrico Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are looking for multiple suspects tied to two grand larcenies in Short Pump within a four-day period.

Police say, on Aug. 18 security cameras from a business located in the 11800 block of West Broad Street caught two women entering the store around 6:37 p.m. These individuals went into a fitting room with multiple items of clothing and then left the store 40 minutes later carrying those items in stolen backpacks.

On Aug. 23, police responded to the same area for the report of prior shoplifting. The person who reported the incident told officers they saw another shoplifting incident as they were reviewing security footage.

Police say this incident happened on Aug. 21. Two women were seen entering the store around 4:10 p.m. The women picked several items and placed them in their shopping cart.

However, 30 minutes later, both women walked out of the store without paying for the merchandise.

Police say one of the women involved in the Aug. 21 incident also appears to be one of the same suspects in the Aug. 18 incident.

Several thousands of dollars worth of merchandise was stolen in both incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Midlothian Turnpike between Watkins Centre Parkway and Old Hundred Road will remain closed as...
Driver killed in Midlothian Turnpike crash identified
John Attia, 33 of Richmond, was arrested and charged with burglary on Tuesday after police...
Police charge man suspected of attempting to enter homes in Fan neighborhood
Chesterfield BB gun suspect shooting at Chester resident Jacqueline Bird's front door.
Police: Teen who shot BB gun at several front doors in Chesterfield comes forward
Teen shot and killed while playing with gun in DeKalb County.
Police: Teen charged after shooting, killing twin brother while playing with gun
Police said these photos were capture on doorbell cameras.
Richmond Police looking for man attempting to enter homes in Fan neighborhood

Latest News

Midlothian Turnpike between Watkins Centre Parkway and Old Hundred Road will remain closed as...
Driver killed in Midlothian Turnpike crash identified
Bremer was killed in March 2021 after she and a friend walked into the neighborhood near Godwin...
Trial date set for teen accused of killing Lucia Bremer
The psych evaluation is permissible due to new state law passed last year and introduced by...
Status hearing for teen accused of killing Lucia Bremer postponed for 6 weeks
The C&R Battery Superfund site in Chesterfield.
EPA removes Chesterfield car battery site from Superfund list