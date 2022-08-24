Police search for suspects in Short Pump grand larcenies

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are looking for multiple suspects tied to two grand larcenies in Short Pump within a four-day period.

Police say, on Aug. 18 security cameras from a business located in the 11800 block of West Broad Street caught two women entering the store around 6:37 p.m. These individuals went into a fitting room with multiple items of clothing and then left the store 40 minutes later carrying those items in stolen backpacks.

On Aug. 23, police responded to the same area for the report of prior shoplifting. The person who reported the incident told officers they saw another shoplifting incident as they were reviewing security footage.

Police say this incident happened on Aug. 21. Two women were seen entering the store around 4:10 p.m. The women picked several items and placed them in their shopping cart.

However, 30 minutes later, both women walked out of the store without paying for the merchandise.

Police say one of the women involved in the Aug. 21 incident also appears to be one of the same suspects in the Aug. 18 incident.

Several thousands of dollars worth of merchandise was stolen in both incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

