Police: Effort to alert school about counselor’s arrest was unsuccessful

Fairfax County Public Schools has launched an investigation into how Darren Thornton was able to keep his job as a counselor at Glasgow Middle School for 20 months after his arrest on charges of soliciting prostitution from a minor in November 2020.(Wbko)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) - Police in Virginia say their efforts to inform a school system about the arrest of a counselor on solicitation charges were thwarted by undeliverable emails.

Fairfax County Public Schools has launched an investigation into how Darren Thornton was able to keep his job as a counselor at Glasgow Middle School for 20 months after his arrest on charges of soliciting prostitution from a minor in November 2020.

Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and others criticized the school system after police in Chesterfield County, where Thornton was arrested, said they informed Fairfax County administrators at the time of the arrest in 2020.

Now, though, Chesterfield police have told news outlets the emails they sent to FCPS bounced back as undeliverable.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

