News to Know for Aug. 24: 15-year-old shot; Student loans; Counselor’s arrest

President Joe Biden is expected to make a major announcement soon about providing some relief for student loan borrowers.
President Joe Biden is expected to make a major announcement soon about providing some relief for student loan borrowers. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)(Jeff Chiu | AP)
By Joi Bass
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines for this Wednesday:

Teen Seriously Hurt in Richmond Shooting

A teenager is fighting to survive after a shooting on Richmond’s southside.

Police say they found the victim, a 15-year-old boy on Whitcomb Street around 10 last night, but they believe the actual shooting happened a few blocks away.

Police spent time overnight speaking to witnesses in the area, but again we do not have any information on a suspect at this time.

If you know anything that could help in their investigation, call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Student Loan Debt Decision Could Come Today

There are two proposals that seem to be front runners with this expected announcement.

One would extend the pause on student loan payments. Another could mean forgiving up to $10,000 for borrowers who make less than $125,000 a year.

Some financial experts say it’s critical to keep these payments on pause or provide some relief - as inflation remains at an all-time high.

However, others worry that it could make that rate even harder to drive down.

With the announcement expected today, the White House says it could happen any time before Aug. 31.

Right now, payments are set to restart on Sept. 1

Email Alerting Fairfax Schools About Counselor’s Arrest Never Delivered

Chesterfield Police say their efforts to inform a school system about the arrest of a counselor on solicitation charges - were thwarted by undeliverable emails.

According to NBC4, Fairfax County Public Schools has launched an investigation into how Darren Thornton - was able to keep his job as a counselor for 20 months after his arrest on charges of soliciting prostitution from a minor in November 2020.

Governor Glenn Youngkin and others criticized the school system after police in Chesterfield County said they informed Fairfax County administrators at the time of the arrest in 2020.

Chesterfield police now saying the emails they sent to FCPS bounced back as undeliverable.

Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony To Mark Opening of Woodman Road Extension

The 1.3-mile section extends Woodman Road from Greenwood to Brook Roads in Henrico.

It provides additional access to Glover Park and the River Mill Community.

Additional improvements in the area include a paved, multiuse trail that opened in July and the traffic roundabout at Greenwood and Woodman.

Seasonable Summer Day

Today will be a partly to mostly sunny day, and slightly humid.

Highs will be in the upper 80s.

