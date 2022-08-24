Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

New law could impact the outcome of the Lucia Bremer murder trial

The psych evaluation is permissible due to new state law passed last year and introduced by...
The psych evaluation is permissible due to new state law passed last year and introduced by Jennifer McClellan. It allows evidence of a defendant’s mental condition at the time of a crime to be admissible in court.(NBC12)
By Riley Wyant
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Dylan Williams, the teen charged with killing 13-year-old Lucia Bremer, is scheduled to go on trial early next year.

During William’s status hearing on Wednesday, a Henrico Circuit Court judge scheduled a three-day trial starting on Jan. 30, 2023.

A new law involving psychological evaluations could have big implications on the trajectory of the murder trial.

In Virginia, the new law allows a defendant’s mental condition at the time of a crime to play a role in court.

Under this new law, the prosecution and defense agreed to delay the murder trial of Lucia Bremer back in June, so that Dylan Williams could undergo a psychological evaluation.

“If a person is so disabled by reason of mental illness or intellectual disability that they are not capable of forming the specific criminal intent that differentiates between manslaughter and first-degree murder, then they shouldn’t be convicted of something they’re not guilty of,” NBC12 Legal Analyst Steve Benjamin said. “That’s fundamental.”

Before the law was passed, Benjamin says a mental health evaluation was strictly binary. Unless you were diagnosed as being clinically insane, Virginia law did not permit you to put on evidence that you suffered from a mental disability.

“The law in Virginia assumed that everybody was the same. It assumed that people with intellectual or developmental disabilities with mental illness, or who were on the autism spectrum, that they all thought in processed things like anybody else, an assumption that scientifically, of course, is completely unsound,” Benjamin said.

A common concern is that people will go into these evaluations trying to act mentally ill in hopes of being found not guilty.

“These tests are designed to expose those who are faking it, because of course, people are going to try to fake it. It’s in their best interest to try to fake it,” Benjamin said. “But the tests aren’t that easily, if at all, susceptible to fabrication. They test for that.”

Technically, this new law could be used to argue, for example, that Williams didn’t have the criminal intent to meet the definition for second-degree murder, due to an underdeveloped brain or any other mental health conditions.

Williams faces a total of six charges in connection to Bremer’s death, including second-degree murder.

This new law could play a major role in convicting him or finding him not guilty of those charges when he stands trial in January.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Midlothian Turnpike between Watkins Centre Parkway and Old Hundred Road will remain closed as...
Driver killed in Midlothian Turnpike crash identified
John Attia, 33 of Richmond, was arrested and charged with burglary on Tuesday after police...
Police charge man suspected of attempting to enter homes in Fan neighborhood
Chesterfield BB gun suspect shooting at Chester resident Jacqueline Bird's front door.
Police: Teen who shot BB gun at several front doors in Chesterfield comes forward
Teen shot and killed while playing with gun in DeKalb County.
Police: Teen charged after shooting, killing twin brother while playing with gun
Police said these photos were capture on doorbell cameras.
Richmond Police looking for man attempting to enter homes in Fan neighborhood

Latest News

Free meals for school lunches changing for some students
State leaders encourage parents send applications to schools for free meals
Biden announces plan for student loan forgiveness
‘It definitely helps’: VCU students, experts react to Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan
The Hanover NAACP has been calling for a Mechanicsville School Board member to resign over some...
Hanover NAACP calls for school board chair to resign
The sheriff’s office says it received an anonymous tip that upper-classmen on the football team...
Mechanicsville High School suspends football program amid hazing allegations