Mechanicsville High School suspends football program amid hazing allegations

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The entire football program at Mechanicsville High school has been suspended over allegations of hazing.

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and the Hanover County system are investigating.

The sheriff’s office says it received an anonymous tip that upper-classmen on the football team were assaulting other team members.

“We take these claims seriously, and we have been fully cooperating with the Sheriff’s Office from the outset of its investigation,” a spokesman for Hanover County Public Schools said on Wednesday.

This is a developing story.

