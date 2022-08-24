Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Man dies after being run over by his tractor, sheriff says

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday evening, a 911 caller reported a...
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday evening, a 911 caller reported a tractor-related accident.(franky242 via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Idaho (Gray News) – A man in Idaho died after he was run over by a tractor in what officials are calling a tragic accident.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday evening, a 911 caller reported a tractor-related accident. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found 58-year-old John Winegar in a cultivated field.

Officials said Winegar had been run over by his own tractor and died at the scene.

The sheriff’s office did not provide further details but said the accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Midlothian Turnpike between Watkins Centre Parkway and Old Hundred Road will remain closed as...
Driver killed in Midlothian Turnpike crash identified
John Attia, 33 of Richmond, was arrested and charged with burglary on Tuesday after police...
Police charge man suspected of attempting to enter homes in Fan neighborhood
Chesterfield BB gun suspect shooting at Chester resident Jacqueline Bird's front door.
Police: Teen who shot BB gun at several front doors in Chesterfield comes forward
Teen shot and killed while playing with gun in DeKalb County.
Police: Teen charged after shooting, killing twin brother while playing with gun
Police said these photos were capture on doorbell cameras.
Richmond Police looking for man attempting to enter homes in Fan neighborhood

Latest News

President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients
Shawnee Park visitors who head to the pond may be in for quite an unusual sight.
Hundreds of tiny jellyfish found living in a park pond
Video from April 4, 2022, shows a neighborhood in Bucha, Ukraine, reduced to rubble.
Ukraine girds for heavy attacks as it marks Independence Day
Seventeen year old Anglo-Belgian pilot, Mack Rutherford, speaks with the media after landing at...
17-year-old pilot sets record for solo flight around world