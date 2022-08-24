Healthcare Pros
Grandfather says 8-year-old grandson hurt in Richmond shooting

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A grandfather says his 8-year-old grandson was injured in a shooting in Richmond on Wednesday afternoon.

He says the boy is doing OK and is talking after he was taken to VCU Medical Center.

Police say they were called to the scene around 2:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Hopkins Road, but have not released information about what led to the shooting or if there are any suspects.

Police also said there was no active threat to the public.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Detective L. Burrell at 804-646-3185 or Crime Stoppers 804-780-1000.

