Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

EPA removes Chesterfield car battery site from Superfund list

The C&R Battery Superfund site in Chesterfield.
The C&R Battery Superfund site in Chesterfield.(Virginia Department of Health & Virginia Mercury)
By Charlie Paullin
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A site near the James River used nearly 40 years ago by a company that dismantled car batteries is no longer on the Environmental Protection Agency’s list of highly polluted areas known as Superfund sites.

The EPA announced the removal of the 11-acre site in Chesterfield County used by C&R Battery Company Inc. from the list on Tuesday.

The company dismantled batteries from cars, trucks, and other items to recover lead and lead oxide between the early 1970s and 1985, a release from the EPA stated. The batteries were cut open and their acid was drained into on-site ponds, contaminating the soil, sediment, and surface water with lead and other hazardous chemicals.

The Superfund list is a compilation of the country’s most contaminated hazardous waste sites. Its label is an informal title for the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA), which was enacted by Congress in 1980 in response to growing concerns over the health and environmental risks posed by hazardous waste sites. The legislation was spurred by toxic waste dumps such as Love Canal in New York and Valley of the Drums in Kentucky in the 1970s.

READ MORE ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM >>>

NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news...
NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy.(Virginia Mercury)

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Midlothian Turnpike between Watkins Centre Parkway and Old Hundred Road will remain closed as...
1 dead, 1 injured in crash on Midlothian Turnpike
John Attia, 33 of Richmond, was arrested and charged with burglary on Tuesday after police...
Police charge man suspected of attempting to enter homes in Fan neighborhood
Chesterfield BB gun suspect shooting at Chester resident Jacqueline Bird's front door.
Police: Teen who shot BB gun at several front doors in Chesterfield comes forward
Police said these photos were capture on doorbell cameras.
Richmond Police looking for man attempting to enter homes in Fan neighborhood
Teen shot and killed while playing with gun in DeKalb County.
Police: Teen charged after shooting, killing twin brother while playing with gun

Latest News

Fairfax County Public Schools has launched an investigation into how Darren Thornton was able...
Police: Effort to alert school about counselor’s arrest was unsuccessful
Trevon Vanzant
Chesterfield man charged with murder of 19-year-old mother
Chesterfield man arrested for murder after shooting in Stafford County
Chesterfield man charged with murder of 19-year-old mother
President Joe Biden is expected to make a major announcement soon about providing some relief...
News to Know for Aug. 24: 15-year-old shot; Student loans; Counselor’s arrest