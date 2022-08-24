EPA removes Chesterfield car battery site from Superfund list

A site near the James River used nearly 40 years ago by a company that dismantled car batteries is no longer on the Environmental Protection Agency’s list of highly polluted areas known as Superfund sites.

The EPA announced the removal of the 11-acre site in Chesterfield County used by C&R Battery Company Inc. from the list on Tuesday.

The company dismantled batteries from cars, trucks, and other items to recover lead and lead oxide between the early 1970s and 1985, a release from the EPA stated. The batteries were cut open and their acid was drained into on-site ponds, contaminating the soil, sediment, and surface water with lead and other hazardous chemicals.

The Superfund list is a compilation of the country’s most contaminated hazardous waste sites. Its label is an informal title for the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA), which was enacted by Congress in 1980 in response to growing concerns over the health and environmental risks posed by hazardous waste sites. The legislation was spurred by toxic waste dumps such as Love Canal in New York and Valley of the Drums in Kentucky in the 1970s.

READ MORE ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM >>>

NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy. (Virginia Mercury)

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.