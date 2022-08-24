Healthcare Pros
Driver killed in Midlothian Turnpike crash identified

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Midlothian Turnpike Tuesday morning.

The crash happened in the 16500 block of Midlothian Turnpike at around 7 a.m.

Police say a 2007 Honda Civic was driving west on Midlothian Turnpike at a high rate of speed, and hit a 2016 Ford F-150 traveling in the same direction. Both vehicles went off the road to the right and the Honda struck a utility pole and overturned.

The driver of the Honda, Elder A. Ramos Reyes, 31, of Henrico was pronounced dead at the scene. One occupant of the F-150 was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Midlothian Turnpike between Watkins Centre Parkway and Old Hundred Road shut down for several hours, as crews investigated the crash.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

