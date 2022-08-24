Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

DMV Connect coming to Louisa County

Virginia residents attend a DMV Connect event. At DMV Connect locations, people can get access...
Virginia residents attend a DMV Connect event. At DMV Connect locations, people can get access to dozens of DMV services.(WBDJ7)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISA, Va. (WWBT) - Louisa County residents will soon have a shorter commute to get services from Virginia’s Department of Motor Vehicles.

DMV Connect is coming to the Louisa County Office Building at 1 Woolfolk Avenue on Oct. 4.

DMV Connect locations offer more than 40 transactions, including REAL ID, drivers’ licenses, vehicle registrations, Virginia vital records and much more.

Residents must make an appointment ahead of time.

Visit dmvNOW.com for a full list of services and click here for more details about the Louisa location.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Midlothian Turnpike between Watkins Centre Parkway and Old Hundred Road will remain closed as...
Driver killed in Midlothian Turnpike crash identified
John Attia, 33 of Richmond, was arrested and charged with burglary on Tuesday after police...
Police charge man suspected of attempting to enter homes in Fan neighborhood
Chesterfield BB gun suspect shooting at Chester resident Jacqueline Bird's front door.
Police: Teen who shot BB gun at several front doors in Chesterfield comes forward
Teen shot and killed while playing with gun in DeKalb County.
Police: Teen charged after shooting, killing twin brother while playing with gun
Police said these photos were capture on doorbell cameras.
Richmond Police looking for man attempting to enter homes in Fan neighborhood

Latest News

The Virginia Department of Health is regularly updating its website with monkeypox cases in the...
Tracking monkeypox cases in Virginia
The event, which was postponed earlier this month due to severe storms, will feature an open...
Rescheduled Moonlight Ride set for Aug. 26
Gov. Glenn Youngkin says DroneUp LLC will invest $20.2 million to establish a new testing,...
Virginia-based drone company expanding, promising 655 jobs
Police say thousands of dollars worth of merchandise was stolen in both incidents.
Police search for suspects in Short Pump grand larcenies