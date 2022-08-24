DMV Connect coming to Louisa County

LOUISA, Va. (WWBT) - Louisa County residents will soon have a shorter commute to get services from Virginia’s Department of Motor Vehicles.

DMV Connect is coming to the Louisa County Office Building at 1 Woolfolk Avenue on Oct. 4.

DMV Connect locations offer more than 40 transactions, including REAL ID, drivers’ licenses, vehicle registrations, Virginia vital records and much more.

Residents must make an appointment ahead of time.

Visit dmvNOW.com for a full list of services and click here for more details about the Louisa location.

