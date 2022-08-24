Chesterfield man charged with murder of 19-year-old mother

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield man has been charged with murder after a shooting happened in Stafford County Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly after 1:45 p.m., deputies responded to Crescent Valley Drive for a reported shooting.

Once on scene, deputies found 19-year-old Aliyah Henderson shot to death inside a home.

Police arrested 21-year-old Trevon Vanzant - who has a child with Henderson.

Officials say the one-year-old child and another family member were in the home at the time of the shooting but were not injured.

Investigators recovered a handgun at the home, and detectives determined Vanzant had shot Henderson during a dispute.

He has been charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Vanzant is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.