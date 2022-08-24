Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Chesterfield man charged with murder of 19-year-old mother

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 7:15 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield man has been charged with murder after a shooting happened in Stafford County Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly after 1:45 p.m., deputies responded to Crescent Valley Drive for a reported shooting.

Once on scene, deputies found 19-year-old Aliyah Henderson shot to death inside a home.

Police arrested 21-year-old Trevon Vanzant - who has a child with Henderson.

Officials say the one-year-old child and another family member were in the home at the time of the shooting but were not injured.

Investigators recovered a handgun at the home, and detectives determined Vanzant had shot Henderson during a dispute.

He has been charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Vanzant is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Midlothian Turnpike between Watkins Centre Parkway and Old Hundred Road will remain closed as...
1 dead, 1 injured in crash on Midlothian Turnpike
Chesterfield BB gun suspect shooting at Chester resident Jacqueline Bird's front door.
Police: Teen who shot BB gun at several front doors in Chesterfield comes forward
John Attia, 33 of Richmond, was arrested and charged with burglary on Tuesday after police...
Police charge man suspected of attempting to enter homes in Fan neighborhood
Police said these photos were capture on doorbell cameras.
Richmond Police looking for man attempting to enter homes in Fan neighborhood
It required special heavy machinery operators to remove the crane due to its unstable position.
Tree-cutting crane flips over, crashes into home

Latest News

Chesterfield man arrested for murder after shooting in Stafford County
Chesterfield man charged with murder of 19-year-old mother
President Joe Biden is expected to make a major announcement soon about providing some relief...
News to Know for Aug. 24: 15-year-old shot; Student loans; Counselor’s arrest
The school board held an emergency meeting after spring SOL scores dropped from the previous...
RPS board holds emergency meeting to address SOL scores
RPS board holds emergency meeting to address SOL scores
RPS board calls emergency meeting to address SOL scores