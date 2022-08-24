Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Authorities: 300 dogs seized on property were malnourished, suffered from injuries

The Nye County Sheriff’s office says two people were arrested Monday and 300 dogs were seized in an animal cruelty case.
By Caitlin Lilly and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KVVU/Gray News) - Nevada authorities recovered 300 dogs after making an arrest of two people Monday in an animal cruelty case.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office said Oksana Higgins and Vasili Platunov were arrested after being accused of felony animal abuse and neglect.

Authorities said they obtained a search warrant for a property in Amargosa Valley as part of their investigation. The 300 dogs, of a variety of different breeds and ages, were found there.

Officials said they found the dogs in poor conditions. The kennels had dirt floors and were lined along the property. The dogs were in various states of malnutrition due to not being fed well, many dogs had injuries or untreated medical conditions.

The sheriff’s office said additional charges may be filed against the couple based on the determination of any other conditions for the dogs while being treated by a veterinarian.

The dogs will be kept on the property, KVVU reports, until Monday as nonprofits and shelters work with the authorities to develop a plan to adopt the dogs out.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Midlothian Turnpike between Watkins Centre Parkway and Old Hundred Road will remain closed as...
Driver killed in Midlothian Turnpike crash identified
John Attia, 33 of Richmond, was arrested and charged with burglary on Tuesday after police...
Police charge man suspected of attempting to enter homes in Fan neighborhood
Chesterfield BB gun suspect shooting at Chester resident Jacqueline Bird's front door.
Police: Teen who shot BB gun at several front doors in Chesterfield comes forward
Teen shot and killed while playing with gun in DeKalb County.
Police: Teen charged after shooting, killing twin brother while playing with gun
Police said these photos were capture on doorbell cameras.
Richmond Police looking for man attempting to enter homes in Fan neighborhood

Latest News

The police department says one 15-year-old is in critical condition, while the others are in...
4 injured in drive-by shooting near Chicago high school
The IRS says it will refund 1.6 million people who missed tax filing deadlines in the early...
IRS to refund penalties for millions of taxpayers who filed late amid pandemic
Pete Arredondo, the police chief of Uvalde schools, faces possible firing Wednesday after a...
Uvalde school chief defends actions ahead of possible firing
Free meals for school lunches changing for some students
State leaders encourage parents send applications to schools for free meals