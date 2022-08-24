15-year-old seriously hurt in Whitcomb Court shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A 15-year-old boy is seriously hurt after he was shot in Whitcomb Court late Tuesday evening.

Officers found the victim in the 2100 block of Whitcomb Street. They believe the actual shooting happened a few blocks down the road around 10 p.m.

Police are continuing to talk with witnesses in the area. At this point, they do not have any information about a potential suspect.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

