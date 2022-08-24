1 injured in crash after driver runs stop sign in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - One person suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, in a crash on Wednesday afternoon after a driver ran a stop sign.

The Chesterfield Police Department says the incident happened at Genito Road and Kelly Green Drive.

Officers are currently working a two vehicle crash at Genito and Kelly Green. One driver has been transported with serious but non life threatening injuries. The driver of the pickup disregarded a stop sign and was no wearing a seatbelt @CCPDVa @NBC12 @8NEWS @CBS6 @LtDonStory pic.twitter.com/vYASx6yYQG — SGT Rollins (@SGTKRollins) August 24, 2022

Police say the driver of a pick-up truck, who was not wearing a seat belt, ran the stop sign at the intersection and struck another vehicle.

An investigation is ongoing.

