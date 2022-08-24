1 injured in crash after driver runs stop sign in Chesterfield
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - One person suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, in a crash on Wednesday afternoon after a driver ran a stop sign.
The Chesterfield Police Department says the incident happened at Genito Road and Kelly Green Drive.
Police say the driver of a pick-up truck, who was not wearing a seat belt, ran the stop sign at the intersection and struck another vehicle.
An investigation is ongoing.
