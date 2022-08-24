Healthcare Pros
1 injured in crash after driver runs stop sign in Chesterfield

The Chesterfield Police Department says the incident happened at Genito Road and Kelly Green Drive on Wednesday, Aug. 24.
The Chesterfield Police Department says the incident happened at Genito Road and Kelly Green Drive on Wednesday, Aug. 24.(Chesterfield County Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - One person suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, in a crash on Wednesday afternoon after a driver ran a stop sign.

The Chesterfield Police Department says the incident happened at Genito Road and Kelly Green Drive.

Police say the driver of a pick-up truck, who was not wearing a seat belt, ran the stop sign at the intersection and struck another vehicle.

An investigation is ongoing.

