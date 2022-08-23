Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

A Virginia skill-game company has sued convenience stores nearly 150 times

A restaurant on Main Street in Richmond around the corner from Capitol Square advertises Queen...
A restaurant on Main Street in Richmond around the corner from Capitol Square advertises Queen of Virginia Skill, a subsidiary of Georgia-based software maker Pace-O-Matic, which has won ABC approval and argues its games are the only legal varieties in Virginia. (Ned Oliver/Virginia Mercury)
By Graham Moomaw
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Queen of Virginia, one of the main skill-game companies operating in the state, has long characterized its enterprise as a way to let small business owners get a piece of the new moneymaking opportunities that have come with Virginia’s newly relaxed approach to gambling.

By agreeing to host the company’s slots-like machines, convenience stores and restaurants would get a share of the profits, an opportunity many business owners have said helped them get through the pandemic. But those deals don’t always end on friendly terms.

A Virginia Mercury review of state court records found Queen of Virginia has filed nearly 150 breach-of-contract lawsuits against convenience store owners who agreed to host the company’s video games.

In dozens of nearly identical lawsuits reviewed by the Mercury, Queen of Virginia claims a store owes tens of thousands in damages for removing Queen machines and/or replacing them with similar games from a competitor. Court records show Queen of Virginia contracts includes a broad non-competition clause that gives the company exclusive rights to have its games at a particular store.

READ MORE ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM >>>

NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news...
NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy.(Virginia Mercury)

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A witness says the driver was able to crawl out of the vehicle safely.
Crash involving log truck shuts down portion of Powhite Parkway for 9 hours
Three people were taken to nearby hospitals for a suspected drug overdose.
Suspected mass overdose in Chesterfield sends three to hospital
Chesterfield BB gun suspect shooting at Chester resident Jacqueline Bird's front door.
Police searching for teen who shot BB gun at several front doors in Chesterfield
It’s the first day of school for thousands of kids across Central Virginia!
News to Know for Aug. 22: First day of school; Wendy’s E. Coli outbreak; Chesterfield overdoses
With two-thirds of all Richmond Public School students failing in history, science and writing,...
Richmond mayor says terminating school superintendent would be catastrophic for division

Latest News

Midlothian Turnpike between Watkins Centre Parkway and Old Hundred Road will remain closed as...
1 dead, 1 injured in two-vehicle crash on Midlothian Turnpike
Numerous homes were damaged in the powerful quake in 2011.
On This Day in 2011: Powerful earthquake rocks Virginia
Police are searching for whoever shot BB gun pellets at five houses and vandalized mailboxes on...
News to Know for Aug. 23: Emergency school board meeting; Teen shoots BB gun into homes; Ramada Inn
Suspect wanted for shooting BB gun into homes
Suspect wanted for shooting BB gun into homes