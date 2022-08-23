Virginia eviction rates jump since COVID protections ended

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Ever since all pandemic-related protections ended July 1, evictions in Virginia have spiked.

According to the Legal Aid Justice Center, eviction lawsuit filings, or unlawful detainer suits, were up 34 percent last month, and they say that number will keep going up.

The most recent data from the center states that 450 unlawful detainers were filed in Chesterfield, 951 in Richmond, 703 in Henrico and 37 in Hanover.

In the Richmond area, the biggest evictors as of Aug. 14 are KRS Holdings Inc with over 809 evictions, Aden Park Richmond Associates LP with 318 and AP11 North LLC with 259.

Pandemic-era measures such as halting evictions and giving tenants more time to pay rent ended July 1.

The Legal Aid Justice Center has an updated tracker along with some critical information and legal resources for tenants facing eviction or potentially eviction on its website.

