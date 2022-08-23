Healthcare Pros
Tuesday Forecast: Typical Summer Heat but a dip in humidity

Rain chance stays low until the weekend
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 3:57 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Minimal rain chances for the next few days with typical summer temperatures.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a slight drop in humidity. The *verified* best weather day of the week. Highs in the upper 80s.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows near 70, highs in the upper 80s.

Friday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon and evening. Lows near 70, highs in the 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Lows near 70, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Sunday: Partly sunny and humid with scattered showers and storms possible. Lows near 70, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Monday: Partly sunny and hot. A stray shower or storm possible. Lows near 70, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

