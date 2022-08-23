Traveling exhibit from Library of Virginia features Virginia’s deaf, shared signing community

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A new traveling exhibit from the Library of Virginia showcases the history of Virginia’s deaf village and shared signing community in Shenandoah County.

Between 1740 and 1975, Lantz Mills, Virginia, was the home to many families with deaf and hearing parents and at least one deaf sibling. Community members used a shared visual language to communicate, known as a shared signing community.

Along with the Lantz Mills village, there was also a shared signing community out of Martha’s Vineyard, an island off Massachusetts. 25 percent of the population was deaf.

The traveling exhibition features the history of some prominent deaf villagers, such as the Hollar and Christian families, deaf residents’ involvement in local businesses and even a romance within the community. The exhibition is based on a booklet about the topic written by deaf historian and Lantz Mills Deaf Village descendant Kathleen Brockway.

The exhibition runs from Sept. 8 to Nov. 1, 2022, at Shenandoah County Public Library, 514 Stoney Creek Blvd in Edinburg, Va.

After Nov. 1, the exhibit will be available to loan to other organizations.

