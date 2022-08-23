Several injured in two-vehicle crash on Midlothian Turnpike

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - All eastbound and westbound lanes are closed due to a two-vehicle crash on Midlothian Turnpike/Route 60 in Chesterfield.

Police say the crash happened on the 16500 block of Midlothian Turnpike and several people were injured.

The road is going to be shut down for a while, and drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes and expect delays.

NBC12 is sending a crew on scene to learn more.

