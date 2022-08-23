Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Several injured in two-vehicle crash on Midlothian Turnpike

VDOT says the crash happened near Old Hundred Road (Route 652), and drivers should use...
VDOT says the crash happened near Old Hundred Road (Route 652), and drivers should use alternate routes.(WALB)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - All eastbound and westbound lanes are closed due to a two-vehicle crash on Midlothian Turnpike/Route 60 in Chesterfield.

Police say the crash happened on the 16500 block of Midlothian Turnpike and several people were injured.

The road is going to be shut down for a while, and drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes and expect delays.

NBC12 is sending a crew on scene to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A witness says the driver was able to crawl out of the vehicle safely.
Crash involving log truck shuts down portion of Powhite Parkway for 9 hours
Three people were taken to nearby hospitals for a suspected drug overdose.
Suspected mass overdose in Chesterfield sends three to hospital
Chesterfield BB gun suspect shooting at Chester resident Jacqueline Bird's front door.
Police searching for teen who shot BB gun at several front doors in Chesterfield
It’s the first day of school for thousands of kids across Central Virginia!
News to Know for Aug. 22: First day of school; Wendy’s E. Coli outbreak; Chesterfield overdoses
With two-thirds of all Richmond Public School students failing in history, science and writing,...
Richmond mayor says terminating school superintendent would be catastrophic for division

Latest News

A witness says the driver was able to crawl out of the vehicle safely.
Crash involving log truck shuts down portion of Powhite Parkway for 9 hours
crash on Powhite Parkway
Crash closes part of Powhite Parkway
crash on powhite parkway
Crash involving log truck shuts down portion of Powhite Parkway
The United States Transportation Secretary is touting federal dollars set to replace an aging...
US transportation secretary touts $18.4M for Arthur Ashe Bridge work