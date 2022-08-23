Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Senior citizens support senior high school students with college scholarships

By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Senior citizens at Brandon Oaks nursing home are supporting high school seniors heading off to college. This is the first year scholarships have been awarded to the serving student staff to continue their education.

The scholarship committee chair explained there is a special relationship between the senior residents and the senior servers.

“The servers, in particular the servers in the dining area and in the kitchen area, are so much a part of making contributions to our quality of life,” Janet Johnson said. “We wanted to do something in return.”

Brandon Oaks seniors raised enough money to give four graduating high school seniors scholarships ranging from $500 - $1,000. Johnson explained its one way residents are able to thank the staff in a memorable way.

“We have special feelings toward these people that make our life really special here at Brandon Oaks and we wanted to do something and do something more than just smiling and saying thank you,” Johnson said.

Three of the four scholarship recipients started classes at Virginia Western Community College on Monday. One recipient explained how she’s planning on using some of the scholarship money.

“I can depend on the scholarship to get my supplies, like a laptop or something that I desperately need,” Chelsey Sheets said.

Sheets works full time as a Brandon Oaks server and is getting a degree in Information Technology. She explained her relationship with residents is what makes the busy days worth it.

“They give me a reason to come to work everyday because I can see their smiling faces,” Sheets said. “Ever since my maw-maw passed, it’s just been very hard and then working for elderly it just reminds me how much joy they give everyone.”

The senior citizens plan to continue serving the senior students to help with the cost of college. Brandon Oaks seniors will be working toward raising money for an annual scholarship for student servers.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Midlothian Turnpike between Watkins Centre Parkway and Old Hundred Road will remain closed as...
1 dead, 1 injured in crash on Midlothian Turnpike
A witness says the driver was able to crawl out of the vehicle safely.
Crash involving log truck shuts down portion of Powhite Parkway for 9 hours
Chesterfield BB gun suspect shooting at Chester resident Jacqueline Bird's front door.
Police: Teen who shot BB gun at several front doors in Chesterfield comes forward
Three people were taken to nearby hospitals for a suspected drug overdose.
Suspected mass overdose in Chesterfield sends three to hospital
With two-thirds of all Richmond Public School students failing in history, science and writing,...
Richmond mayor says terminating school superintendent would be catastrophic for division

Latest News

John Attia, 33 of Richmond, was arrested and charged with burglary on Tuesday after police...
Police charge man suspected of attempting to enter homes in Fan neighborhood
RPS teachers and principals prepare for return of students Monday
RPS teachers and principals prepare for return of students Monday
Study to determine effectiveness of MRNA flu vaccine
Study to determine effectiveness of MRNA flu vaccine
Firefighters had to remove several panels from the car in order for a Richmond Animal Care and...
Richmond firefighters, RACC rescue kitten stuck in car dashboard
The café is set to open Monday, Sept. 19 and will be serving coffee and breakfast and lunch...
Library of Virginia, Can Can Brasserie to open café in library lobby