Richmond Police looking for man attempting to enter homes in Fan neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are looking for a man who has been captured on multiple doorbell cameras in the Fan neighborhood attempting to enter homes late at night and in the early morning.

“I mean the guys a creepazoid, you know, it’s really creepy behavior. I don’t want people looking in my windows and trying to get in,” Dylan Jordan, who lives in the Fan, said.

Jordan said he’s seen photos of the man in question posted on social media and said many of those posts suggest the man is targeting women.

”I’ve heard he’s targeting young women, which is already a huge issue in society, like predatory men, so it sucks that people have to go through that and like there’s someone trying to get into places and do god knows what, that is scary for sure,” Jordan said.

Sarah Ahn, who just moved into the neighborhood, said the situation makes the area a little unwelcoming.

“It’s very concerning; thankfully, I don’t live on the first floor, but yeah, like he’s targeting younger women near a college area,” Ahn said. “While it isn’t surprising, it’s really sad because it’s not surprising and kind of normalized.”

Because the man has been seen on camera covering his face and then uncovering it in other photos, some neighbors think it will take more than just neighborhood cameras for him to stop.

”I don’t think that deterred him at all,” Fan resident Stephanie Kargos said. “I don’t think he cares that his face was on there either.”

Police ask if you know anything to give the third precinct detective a call at 804-646-1007 or Crime Stoppers at 804-680-1000.

VCU Police stated it would be increasing patrols in the area.

