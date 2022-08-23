Healthcare Pros
Richmond firefighters, RACC rescue kitten stuck in car dashboard

Firefighters had to remove several panels from the car in order for a Richmond Animal Care and...
Firefighters had to remove several panels from the car in order for a Richmond Animal Care and Control officer to get to the kitten.(Richmond Fire Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Firefighters in Richmond and officers with Richmond Animal Care and Control rescued a kitten that was stuck inside the dashboard of a car.

Around 2:19 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, firefighters responded to the Dollar Tree on Cowardin Avenue for the report of a kitten stuck in the dashboard of a vehicle.

The crew had to remove several panels in order for a Richmond Animal Care and Control officer to retrieve the cat.

The cat was then turned over to the owner of the vehicle safe and sound.

