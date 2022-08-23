Richmond firefighters, RACC rescue kitten stuck in car dashboard

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Firefighters in Richmond and officers with Richmond Animal Care and Control rescued a kitten that was stuck inside the dashboard of a car.

Around 2:19 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, firefighters responded to the Dollar Tree on Cowardin Avenue for the report of a kitten stuck in the dashboard of a vehicle.

The crew had to remove several panels in order for a Richmond Animal Care and Control officer to retrieve the cat.

The cat was then turned over to the owner of the vehicle safe and sound.

