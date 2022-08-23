Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Police charge man suspected of attempting to enter homes in Fan neighborhood

John Attia, 33 of Richmond, was arrested and charged with burglary on Tuesday after police...
John Attia, 33 of Richmond, was arrested and charged with burglary on Tuesday after police released photos of him taken on doorbell cameras in the Fan neighborhood.(Richmond Police Department)
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police have arrested the man they were searching for who was captured on multiple doorbell cameras in the Fan neighborhood attempting to enter homes.

33-year-old John Attia of Richmond was charged with burglary on Tuesday, Aug. 23, after the Third Precinct released photos from a doorbell camera that showed a person suspected of attempting to break into several homes in the area.

Yesterday, detectives released more photos of the suspect. Police say thanks to social media posts and news coverage; they received tips that helped identify Attia, which led to his arrest.

The Third Precinct is continuing its investigation into this incident. Anyone with more information about Attia or any burglaries should call Third Precinct Detective M. Williams at 804-646-1007 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Midlothian Turnpike between Watkins Centre Parkway and Old Hundred Road will remain closed as...
1 dead, 1 injured in crash on Midlothian Turnpike
A witness says the driver was able to crawl out of the vehicle safely.
Crash involving log truck shuts down portion of Powhite Parkway for 9 hours
Chesterfield BB gun suspect shooting at Chester resident Jacqueline Bird's front door.
Police: Teen who shot BB gun at several front doors in Chesterfield comes forward
Three people were taken to nearby hospitals for a suspected drug overdose.
Suspected mass overdose in Chesterfield sends three to hospital
With two-thirds of all Richmond Public School students failing in history, science and writing,...
Richmond mayor says terminating school superintendent would be catastrophic for division

Latest News

Firefighters had to remove several panels from the car in order for a Richmond Animal Care and...
Richmond firefighters, RACC rescue kitten stuck in car dashboard
The café is set to open Monday, Sept. 19 and will be serving coffee and breakfast and lunch...
Library of Virginia, Can Can Brasserie to open café in library lobby
Eviction
Virginia eviction rates jump since COVID protections ended
Matthew Belford, 17, takes several medications and his family believes he left without those...
Henrico teen missing, in need of medication after leaving with adult woman