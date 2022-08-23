Police charge man suspected of attempting to enter homes in Fan neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police have arrested the man they were searching for who was captured on multiple doorbell cameras in the Fan neighborhood attempting to enter homes.

33-year-old John Attia of Richmond was charged with burglary on Tuesday, Aug. 23, after the Third Precinct released photos from a doorbell camera that showed a person suspected of attempting to break into several homes in the area.

Yesterday, detectives released more photos of the suspect. Police say thanks to social media posts and news coverage; they received tips that helped identify Attia, which led to his arrest.

The Third Precinct is continuing its investigation into this incident. Anyone with more information about Attia or any burglaries should call Third Precinct Detective M. Williams at 804-646-1007 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

