News to Know for Aug. 23: Emergency school board meeting; Teen shoots BB gun into homes; Ramada Inn

RPS Emergency School Board Meeting

Richmond Public School leaders called the meeting after SOL test results showed that the school division was well below state levels.

Now, Mayor Levar Stoney is throwing his support behind Superintendent Jason Kamras. It’s up to the board to decide the future of Kamras’ job.

However, Stoney says firing Kamras would be the wrong move and set the division back even further.

The meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. at John Marshall High School.

Suspect Wanted For Shooting BB Gun Into Homes

In Chesterfield, the suspect was caught on camera shooting a BB gun at the front door of a home on Tallywood Lane.

Officers say a total of five houses were shot at early Saturday morning.

Nine mailboxes were also vandalized.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Chesterfield Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Police Looking for Man Attempting to Enter Homes in the Fan

Richmond police are looking for a man caught on camera trying to enter multiple homes in the fan.

Neighbors tell us they’re concerned that he could be targeting younger women.

Police ask if you know anything to give the third precinct detective a call at 804-646-1007 or Crime Stoppers at 804-680-1000.

VCU Police stated it would be increasing patrols in the area.

Demolition Begins At Former Ramada Inn

Petersburg's 'biggest eyesore' - will soon be a thing of the past! City leaders announced - the former Ramada Inn which has been left in a state of disrepair si

Work is underway to tear down the former Ramada Inn in Petersburg.

The hotel was built in 1973 and closed in 2012 leaving an empty building with cracked glass and boarded windows.

Now Petersburg is getting $2.6 million from the state to tear it down.

The city expects to have roughly one million dollars left over for site developments after demolition.

Remember This?

Today marks 11 years since a 5.8 magnitude earthquake hit Louisa County.

It was felt as far north as Rhode Island and New York City.

While it didn’t cause any deaths or major injuries, it did cause $80 million in damage to homes, schools, and public buildings in Louisa.

Two schools had to be demolished because the damage was so extensive.

Mostly Sunny Tuesday

Today will be a mostly sunny day with a slight drop in humidity. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

