Library of Virginia, Can Can Brasserie to open café in library lobby

The café is set to open Monday, Sept. 19 and will be serving coffee and breakfast and lunch...
The café is set to open Monday, Sept. 19 and will be serving coffee and breakfast and lunch options Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.(Library of Virginia)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Longtime Carytown restaurant Can Can Brasserie and the Library of Virginia are partnering together to build a café in the library’s lobby.

“We are thrilled to help bring one of the city’s best-loved restaurants to downtown Richmond,” said Scott Dodson, executive director of the Library of Virginia Foundation. “Paul and John Kincaid and their team at Can Can are excellent partners. We cannot wait for our patrons and the downtown community to enjoy their amazing food in the library as we head into our 200th anniversary year.”

The café will bring a Parisian-style bistro and bakery with breakfast and lunch options.

“Since we began the difficult road of opening post-Covid, people have been asking us about our previous morning coffee service,” said Paul Kincaid, co-owner. “Countless people missed a beautiful location, quick coffee and pastries, and a chance to get out of the office and have a quick meeting. Opening Can Can Café in the Library of Virginia. We’re happy to be able to offer all of those things!”

Can Can Café will open on Sept. 19, with hours 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, with indoor and outdoor seating. Breakfast options will include fresh-baked pastries and lunch will have soup, salad and sandwiches, as well as to-go pastries, desserts and other items. Can Can coffee service will be available throughout the day.

“With its spacious and beautiful interior, we’re excited to serve morning coffee, along with an assortment of sandwiches and salads for lunch, in a convenient location for so many folks in the downtown area,” said co-owner John Kincaid.

Limited free parking for Can Can Café is available on Level B1 of the library’s parking garage accessed via the 8th and 9th Street entrances.

For more information on the café, click/tap here.

