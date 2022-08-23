Healthcare Pros
Henrico teen found safe after leaving with adult woman

Belford and the woman he left the home with was found safe.
Belford and the woman he left the home with was found safe.(KWQC)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are searching for a missing teenager who is believed to leave his home without his medication.

On Monday, Aug. 22, around 1:45 p.m., police responded to the 7700 block of Shrader Road after a person at the residence reported a missing juvenile. According to police, 17-year-old Matthew Belford left home on Friday, Aug. 19, around 4 p.m., with an adult woman and has not returned.

Belford takes several medications, and it is believed he left without taking them when he left.

He is described as a white male around 5′8″ weighing approximately 198 lbs. with green eyes and black/brown hair. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and black pants. The adult woman he left with is described as white, 5′5″, 140 lbs, with brown eyes and brown shoulder-length straight hair.

Police say he has ties with Richmond.

Henrico Police found Belford and the woman safe on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

