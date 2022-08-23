Henrico teen found safe after leaving with adult woman

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are searching for a missing teenager who is believed to leave his home without his medication.

On Monday, Aug. 22, around 1:45 p.m., police responded to the 7700 block of Shrader Road after a person at the residence reported a missing juvenile. According to police, 17-year-old Matthew Belford left home on Friday, Aug. 19, around 4 p.m., with an adult woman and has not returned.

Belford takes several medications, and it is believed he left without taking them when he left.

He is described as a white male around 5′8″ weighing approximately 198 lbs. with green eyes and black/brown hair. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and black pants. The adult woman he left with is described as white, 5′5″, 140 lbs, with brown eyes and brown shoulder-length straight hair.

Police say he has ties with Richmond.

Henrico Police found Belford and the woman safe on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.