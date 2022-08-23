1 dead, 1 injured in two-vehicle crash on Midlothian Turnpike

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Midlothian Turnpike Tuesday morning.

The crash happened on the 16500 block of Midlothian Turnpike at around 7 a.m.

Police say a 2007 Honda Civic was driving west on Midlothian Turnpike at a high rate of speed, and hit a 2016 Ford F-150 traveling in the same direction. Both vehicles went off the road to the right and the Honda struck a utility pole and overturned.

The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene. One occupant of the F-150 was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Midlothian Turnpike between Watkins Centre Parkway and Old Hundred Road will remain closed as the investigation continues.

