Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

1 dead, 1 injured in two-vehicle crash on Midlothian Turnpike

Midlothian Turnpike between Watkins Centre Parkway and Old Hundred Road will remain closed as...
Midlothian Turnpike between Watkins Centre Parkway and Old Hundred Road will remain closed as the investigation continues.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Midlothian Turnpike Tuesday morning.

The crash happened on the 16500 block of Midlothian Turnpike at around 7 a.m.

Police say a 2007 Honda Civic was driving west on Midlothian Turnpike at a high rate of speed, and hit a 2016 Ford F-150 traveling in the same direction. Both vehicles went off the road to the right and the Honda struck a utility pole and overturned.

The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene. One occupant of the F-150 was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Midlothian Turnpike between Watkins Centre Parkway and Old Hundred Road will remain closed as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A witness says the driver was able to crawl out of the vehicle safely.
Crash involving log truck shuts down portion of Powhite Parkway for 9 hours
Three people were taken to nearby hospitals for a suspected drug overdose.
Suspected mass overdose in Chesterfield sends three to hospital
Chesterfield BB gun suspect shooting at Chester resident Jacqueline Bird's front door.
Police searching for teen who shot BB gun at several front doors in Chesterfield
It’s the first day of school for thousands of kids across Central Virginia!
News to Know for Aug. 22: First day of school; Wendy’s E. Coli outbreak; Chesterfield overdoses
With two-thirds of all Richmond Public School students failing in history, science and writing,...
Richmond mayor says terminating school superintendent would be catastrophic for division

Latest News

A witness says the driver was able to crawl out of the vehicle safely.
Crash involving log truck shuts down portion of Powhite Parkway for 9 hours
crash on Powhite Parkway
Crash closes part of Powhite Parkway
crash on powhite parkway
Crash involving log truck shuts down portion of Powhite Parkway
The United States Transportation Secretary is touting federal dollars set to replace an aging...
US transportation secretary touts $18.4M for Arthur Ashe Bridge work