1 dead, 1 injured in two-vehicle crash on Midlothian Turnpike
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Midlothian Turnpike Tuesday morning.
The crash happened on the 16500 block of Midlothian Turnpike at around 7 a.m.
Police say a 2007 Honda Civic was driving west on Midlothian Turnpike at a high rate of speed, and hit a 2016 Ford F-150 traveling in the same direction. Both vehicles went off the road to the right and the Honda struck a utility pole and overturned.
The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene. One occupant of the F-150 was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Midlothian Turnpike between Watkins Centre Parkway and Old Hundred Road will remain closed as the investigation continues.
